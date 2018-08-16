FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Another vessel carrying U.S. soybeans docks at China's Dalian port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A vessel carrying U.S. soybeans was moored in China’s Dalian port after sitting off coast since July 24, according to shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon on Thursday.

Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at Dayaowan port of Dalian, Liaoning province June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The ship, the Star Jennifer, entered the Dalian port Thursday afternoon.

The movements of the vessel suggest it is preparing to unload its cargo, the second to enter China this week and incur hefty import tariffs Beijing imposed on U.S. products last month amid an escalating trade row.

The unloading follows the departure of Peak Pegasus from the same port on Thursday after discharging its cargo of 70,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gopakumar Warrier

