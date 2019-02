Acres of soybeans seen at the Pioneer-DuPont Seed facility in Addieville, Illinois U.S., September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

(Reuters) - Chinese state-owned firms bought at least 1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Friday for shipment from April to July, three sources familiar with the deals told Reuters.

The deals come a day after China committed to buying 5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans during high-level trade talks between top U.S. and Chinese officials.