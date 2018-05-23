China enquires about U.S. soybeans for first time since April: traders

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s state grain stockpiler Sinograin has been enquiring about the prices of soybeans from the United States this week, two traders with knowledge of the matter said, a sign Beijing may resume purchases as trade tensions ease.

FILE PHOTO: Workers transport imported soybeans at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The renewed interest in the oilseed, used in animal feed, follows Beijing’s pledge at the weekend to buy more U.S. goods from its top trading partner, including agricultural products. China made the pledge to avoid an escalating trade spat between the world’s two biggest economies.

Sinograin has asked about U.S. origin soybean this week, its first return to the market for American beans after being largely absent since early April as Washington and Beijing lobbed threats of trade tariffs at each other, the traders said.

They declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Sinograin did not respond to requests for comment.