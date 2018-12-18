China renews U.S. soy purchases as trade tensions ease

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese ship is loaded with soybeans at Port of Santos May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chinese importers bought an unknown quantity of U.S. soybeans on Tuesday in the first major purchases since booking more than 1.5 million tonnes of U.S. soy shipments last week, three traders with knowledge of the deals said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Soybean Export Council also confirmed the renewed buying, citing trade sources in China, but did not know the amount.

The deals are the latest evidence that China is making good on pledges to buy U.S. agricultural goods as part of a trade truce struck between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The renewed buying lifted benchmark soybean futures prices Sv1 at the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, although gains were tempered by the slower-than-anticipated pace of purchases by the world’s top soybean importer.

Soybean export premiums at Pacific Northwest and U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals rose by about 5 cents a bushel in response to the new wave of buying.

Chinese state-run companies last week booked more than 1.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans for shipment from January to March, the country’s first major U.S. soy purchases in six months.

But the volume of sales was disappointing to traders that had been expecting far larger purchases since Trump told Reuters in an interview last week that China was buying a “tremendous amount” of soybeans.

The 25 percent tariff Beijing imposed on U.S. soybeans in retaliation for duties Trump imposed on Chinese goods remains in effect, limiting interest from private soy importers in China.

China last year imported 31.7 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, nearly 60 percent of U.S. export shipments, in deals valued at $12.25 billion.