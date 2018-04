BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on 106 U.S. products including soybeans, autos and chemicals, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sample of clean, processed soybeans at Peterson Farms Seed facility in Fargo, North Dakota, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Koeck/File Photo

China will announce the effective date for the new tariffs at a later time, CCTV said.