July 15, 2020 / 5:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese importers buy at least five cargoes U.S. soybeans: traders

FILE PHOTO: Grain storage bins in the foreground are surrounded by corn fields on Paul and Vanessa's farm near Colfax, North Dakota, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Private Chinese importers bought at least five cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Wednesday, or at least 300,000 tonnes, the latest in a string of recent purchases as the country works toward its Phase 1 trade deal buying goals, two U.S. export traders with knowledge of the deals said.

The soybeans were for shipment from U.S. Pacific Northwest and Gulf Coast ports in the 2020/21 marketing year which begins on Sept. 1, mostly in October and November, the traders said.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis

