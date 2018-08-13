U.S. soybean vessel unloading at China's Dalian port: official

BEIJING (Reuters) - The vessel carrying U.S. soybeans has been unloading its cargo at the northern Chinese port of Dalian since Saturday, a port official said on Monday, becoming one of the first shipments to incur new import tariffs imposed by Beijing last month.

Peak Pegasus, a cargo vessel carrying soybeans from the U.S., is seen docked at a port in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, on an Eikon ship-tracking screen, in this illustration picture taken August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Peak Pegasus, which has 70,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans on board, docked on Saturday, more than a month after it arrived off China’s coast just hours after 25-percent import duties were imposed on U.S. goods as part of the tit-for-tat trade row between Beijing and Washington.

The official, who is in charge of bulk vessels at the Beiliang dry bulk terminal at Dalian port, said it typically takes between 1.5 and three days to unload cargoes.

He declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

China’s state grain stockpiler Sinograin, which has bought the cargo, did not respond to requests for comment.