September 20, 2018 / 1:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. soybean lobby will push for Washington to end trade war

1 Min Read

XI’AN, China (Reuters) - The American Soybean Association (ASA) will continue to lobby Washington to negotiate a solution to end the escalating trade war between China and the United States, association president John Heisdorffer said on Thursday at an industry conference.

FILE PHOTO: Soybeans grow in a field in Bellevue, Iowa, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

In July, Beijing imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of U.S. imports, including soybeans, in retaliation for a similar move by Washington on Chinese goods, threatening U.S. exports of the oilseed worth almost $13 billion last year.

“Trade (dispute) has been a bad situation for both of us,” he said in a presentation. “The U.S. soybean association will continue to ask the administration to find a way to work together again.”

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin

