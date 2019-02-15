World News
February 15, 2019 / 12:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

China says reached consensus on some key issues during U.S. trade talks

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States reached a consensus in principle on some key issues during trade talks in Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Both sides discussed topics including technology transfers, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, services, agriculture and the trade balance, Xinhua said, following a week of talks in Beijing.

The two countries also had a detailed discussion on a memorandum of understanding on trade and economic issues, the report added, without giving details.

Reporting by Zhang Min and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below