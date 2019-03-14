China and U.S. to push back Trump-Xi summit to at least April: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING (Reuters) - A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the ongoing trade war won’t take place this month and is more likely to occur in April at the earliest, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Negotiators from both countries have been working toward a deal to resolve the trade dispute. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Xi and Trump could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27, but Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a deal.