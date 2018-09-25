FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 3:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says trade talks hard to proceed with gun at its head

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sino-U.S. trade talks have been difficult to proceed, with the United States “putting a gun to China’s head”, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen leaves a news conference in Beijing, China, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

When the talks can restart completely would depend on the “will” of the United States, Wang said at a press conference.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Eric Meijer

