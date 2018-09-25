China says trade talks hard to proceed with gun at its head

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sino-U.S. trade talks have been difficult to proceed, with the United States “putting a gun to China’s head”, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen leaves a news conference in Beijing, China, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

When the talks can restart completely would depend on the “will” of the United States, Wang said at a press conference.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.