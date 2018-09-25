China says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sino-U.S. trade talks have been difficult to proceed, with the United States putting a “knife to China’s neck”, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen leaves a news conference in Beijing, China, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

When the talks can restart completely would depend on the “will” of the United States, Wang said at a press conference.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.

(The story corrects the China vice commerce minister’s comments on trade talks with U.S.)