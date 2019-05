FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He listens during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on May 9 and May 10 for bilateral trade talks at the invitation of senior U.S. officials.

The ministry did not elaborate on the talks or give the expected topics of discussion.