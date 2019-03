FILE PHOTO: An attendant serves tea for Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a telephone call on Tuesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on key issues in their trade talks, state news agency Xinhua said.

The two sides set the next steps in “working arrangements”, Xinhua added, without giving details.