Business News
October 8, 2019 / 12:19 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

China Vice Premier Liu will travel to U.S. for trade talks on October 10-11

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He exits the office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a morning round of negotiations on the second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and top trade negotiator will be traveling to Washington for the next round of trade talks with the United States on Oct.10-11, China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Liu will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministry said in a brief statement.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang, and the National Development and Reform Commission’s deputy head Ning Jizhe will also attend the trade talks, according to the statement.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Wang Jing in SHANGHAI, Ryan Woo in BEIJING; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
