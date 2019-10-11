Chinese foreign ministry hopes China can work with U.S. for progress on trade talks

FILE PHOTO: Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of U.S. and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it hoped China can work with the United States for progress on trade consultations, when asked about trade talks between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing.

Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday as business groups expressed optimism that the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.