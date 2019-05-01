Latest round of China-U.S. trade talks start in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The latest round of China-U.S. trade talks began in Beijing on Wednesday, as both countries look to end their bitter trade war.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He greeted U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they arrived at a state guest house in Beijing.

The three men exchanged pleasantries, but did not make comments directly to reporters, before they went into the meeting room.