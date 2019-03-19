Business News
March 19, 2019 / 7:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Top Trump officials set for new trade talks in China next week: U.S. official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before House Ways and Means Committee hearing on "U.S.-China Trade” on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to travel to China next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

The resumption in face-to-face talks, the first since U.S. President Donald Trump delayed a March 1 deadline to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool

