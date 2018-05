WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was not pleased with recent trade talks between the United States and China, but kept the door open for further negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks during the Prison Reform Summit at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House, Trump said the China talks “were a start.”