FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure after the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators for the United States and China were scheduled to have talks aimed at easing their trade tensions later on Thursday “at a different level,” but did not provide additional details.

“There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.