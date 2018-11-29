U.S., China exploring deal to delay more tariffs, start talks: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China are exploring a trade deal in which Washington would suspend further tariffs through the spring of 2019 in exchange for new talks “looking at big changes in Chinese economic policy,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report, citing unnamed officials on both sides of the Pacific, said it was unclear whether the meeting this weekend between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires would produce any agreement.

The report said the possible new talks would focus on trade “architecture,” a broad term that could encompass many issues Washington wants Beijing to address, including intellectual property protection, coerced technology transfer, subsidies to state-owned enterprises and cyber-espionage.

Trump was coy about whether he wanted a deal with China as he left the White House on Thursday to fly to the G20 Summit in Argentina.

“I think we’re very close to doing something with China but I don’t know that I want to do it,” Trump said.