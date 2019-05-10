U.S.-China trade talks to continue on Friday: White House

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wait to greet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to continue trade talks on Friday morning, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Lighthizer and Mnuchin on Thursday to discuss the negotiations to rescue a trade deal that is close to collapsing as Washington prepares to go ahead with plans to hike tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods imported from China.