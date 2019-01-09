U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in Beijing: official

U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. trade delegation in Beijing is wrapping up meetings with Chinese officials and will return to the United States later on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

Ted McKinney, U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, made the comments to reporters at the delegation’s hotel.

“I think they went just fine,” McKinney said of the talks. He declined to answer further questions.