U.S. delegation member says trade talks with China to continue Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg, U.S. Department of Energy, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, arrives at a hotel in Beijing, China January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade talks between the United States and China will continue on Wednesday, U.S. delegation member Steven Winberg said on Tuesday, as the world’s two largest economies seek to resolve a bitter trade dispute.

The talks are going on well so far, Winberg, who is also U.S. assistant secretary for fossil energy, told reporters in Beijing where U.S. officials were negotiating with their Chinese counterparts.

The meetings are the first face-to-face talks since U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has buffeted global financial markets.