FILE PHOTO: Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that “ample progress” is being made in the U.S.-China trade talks.

“There is ample progress. There are discussions about the next round of talks ongoing, there is nothing to announce on that yet”, Hassett said in an interview with CNBC.