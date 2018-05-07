FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 7:05 PM / in 31 minutes

White House says China trade talks to continue in Washington next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s top economic official will visit Washington next week to continue trade talks with Trump administration officials, the White House said on Monday, after two days of talks in Beijing last week failed to produce a breakthrough.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“We are working on something that we think will be great for everybody,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “China’s top economic adviser, the vice premier (Liu He), will be coming here next week to continue the discussions with the president’s economic team,” she added.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

