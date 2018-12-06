China commerce ministry says goal in trade talks with U.S. is to remove all tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Workers paint the ground at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the ultimate goal in Sino-U.S. trade talks is to remove all tariffs, adding that the recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been successful.

In Argentina last weekend, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day truce that delayed the planned Jan. 1 U.S. hike of tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods while they negotiate a trade deal.

China has reached a consensus with the United States on agriculture, energy and cars, and what has been agreed will be implemented immediately, Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry, told reporters.

China and the United States will continue to hold talks on agriculture, energy, services and other sectors, Gao said, adding that China is very confident of reaching an agreement on trade with the United States in the 90-day period.