Factbox: Trump's tariffs - Where they fall, what was spared and what's next

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday set tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, effective in July, and targeted another $16 billion in goods for future tariffs.

The products hit with tariffs next month do not include hundreds of goods that the Trump administration said in April it might target, and were spared from new levies after a government review.

Following are the top U.S. imports from China which will carry a 25 percent tariff next month, as well as those targeted for future and those which were targeted in May but left off Friday’s tariff list. They are ranked by U.S. imports of the product from China in 2017, according to Census Bureau data.

CHINESE IMPORTS SUBJECT TO TARIFFS STARTING IN JULY:

** Passenger cars with motors between 1.5 and 3 cubic liters

** Magnetic disc drive storage units

** Parts for pumps, including fuel pumps for cars

** Valve parts

CHINESE IMPORTS SIGNALED FOR POSSIBLE FUTURE TARIFFS:

** Electronic vaporizing devices with nicotine

** Computer processors known as CPU chips

** Computer memory chips

** Sheet-metal roofing, siding and flooring

CHINESE IMPORTS SIGNALED IN APRIL FOR TARIFFS BUT SPARED ON FRIDAY:

** Color flat-screen televisions with displays larger than 13.5 inches (34.29 cm)

** Aluminum alloy

** Air conditioning parts, including for cars

** Medical devices for artificial breathing

