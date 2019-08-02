Senior China diplomat says more U.S. tariffs incorrect way to resolve trade dispute

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING (Reuters) - Threatening more tariffs on Chinese goods was not a correct or constructive way to resolve the U.S.-China trade dispute, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

Wang made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Thailand.