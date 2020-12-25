Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China extends tariff exemptions for imports of some U.S. products for one year

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags fly along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will extend tariff exemptions for imports of 6 products from the United States including white oil and food-grade petroleum wax, for another year.

The extension, effective on Dec. 26, will last through Dec. 25, 2021, the ministry said.

China announced tariff exemptions on the 6 chemical and oil products from the U.S. in December last year, shortly after the two countries announced a Phase 1 trade deal.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

