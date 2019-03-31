Autos
March 31, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says it will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles, auto parts

FILE PHOTO: A man drives a red car past a parking lot where large numbers of newly manufactured cars are parked at Dayaowan port of Dalian, Liaoning province June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Sunday that China will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1, in a goodwill gesture to the U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

In December, China said it would temporarily suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Yawen Chen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

