China says it will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles, auto parts

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Sunday that China will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1, in a goodwill gesture to the U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

In December, China said it would temporarily suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

