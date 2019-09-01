China starts to impose additional tariffs on some U.S. goods

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75-billion target list, with effect from 0401 GMT.

The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec. 15.

Beijing started levying a 5% tariff on U.S. crude oil from Sunday, the first time U.S. oil has been targeted since the world’s two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.