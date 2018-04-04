FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 4, 2018 / 5:56 AM / in 20 hours

China state media journalist says on Twitter Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global Times’s Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Twitter that China will announce retaliatory steps on Wednesday afternoon, after the U.S. administration unveiled a list of Chinese goods that could face additional U.S. tariffs.

“According to information I received, China’s massive plan in retaliation of U.S. tariffs will be released this afternoon Beijing time,” Hu said.

Global Times is run by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, although its stance does not necessarily reflect Chinese government policy.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.