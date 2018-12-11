China to cut tariffs on U.S. autos; documentation, timing unclear: official

A Ford Motor assembly worker works on the frame of a 2015 Ford Mustang vehicle at the Ford Motor Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China has indicated it will cut tariffs on U.S.-made autos and car parts, a Trump administration official said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is still awaiting formal documentation of the reduction and details on timing of the move.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed earlier reports by media and automaker executives that Chinese Vice Premier told senior U.S. cabinet officials of the tariff reduction in a phone call on Tuesday morning Beijing time.