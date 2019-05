Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China plans to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, the finance ministry said on Monday, after the United States escalated a bitter trade war with a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese products.

China will impose tariffs on a total of 5,140 U.S. products from June 1, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.