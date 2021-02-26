China will extend tariff exemptions for 65 U.S. products

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday that it would extend tariff exemptions for 65 imported products from the United States, including logs and aircraft parts.

The extension, effective on Feb. 28, will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said. The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods.