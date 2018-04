BEIJING (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is still optimistic that very few if any of the proposed tariffs by the United States and China announced in recent weeks will actually be implemeneted.

FILE PHOTO: Robert Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, poses for a photo in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

Kaplan told reporters at an event in Beijing that it is in the interests of both countries to have a constructive trade relationship.