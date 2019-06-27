Trump decision on China tariffs depends on Xi meeting: U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Osaka International Airport in Toyonaka, Osaka prefecture, Japan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods is contingent on the outcome of his meeting this weekend with Chinese President Xi Jinping, for which no preconditions have been agreed, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.

The official told Reuters that it also was unlikely that the United States would agree to lift restrictions on sales of U.S. products to Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies.

China’s commerce ministry said earlier on Thursday that the United States should immediately lift sanctions on Huawei, days before Trump and Xi are due to meet on Saturday at a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.