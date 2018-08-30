Trump wants to move ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports worth $200 billion next week: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told aides he wants to move ahead on a plan to impose tariffs on Chinese imports worth $200 billion next week, Bloomberg News reported, further ratcheting up trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Both countries have levied tariffs on $50 billion on the other’s goods and threatened more duties. U.S. and Chinese officials ended talks last week without major breakthroughs on alleviating trade issues.