U.S., China have no agreement for future tariff reductions: Lighthizer, Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (R) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wait to welcome China's Vice Premier Liu He before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China have no agreement for further reductions in tariffs, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They said all aspects of a Phase 1 trade deal with China would be made public on Wednesday, when it is due to be signed at the White House, except a confidential annex that will detail U.S. products and services to be purchased by China.

“There are no other oral or written agreements between the United States and China on these matters, and there is no agreement for future reduction in tariffs. Any rumors to the contrary are categorically false,” they said.