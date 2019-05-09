U.S. Customs agency issues notice of higher tariff rate on Chinese goods

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Hongkong International Terminals (HIT), owned by Hutchison Port Holdings, as part of the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals for transporting shipping containers in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday it would begin collecting a 25 percent tariff on a $200 billion category of Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on Friday, another step toward activation of President Donald Trump’s planned tariff increase.

In a guidance notice issued on CBP’s website, the agency said it would apply the 25 percent tariff to over 5,700 product import categories from China that were previously subject to a 10 percent tariff under the U.S. Trade Representative’s “Section 301” investigation into China’s intellectual property practices.

Unless reversed by the Trump administration, the notice is the last step needed to begin collections of the higher tariff rate. here