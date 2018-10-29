U.S. plans more China tariffs if Trump-Xi meeting fails: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are being loaded onto Xin Da Yang Zhou ship from Shanghai, China at Pier J at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

(Reuters) - The United States is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The list would apply to imports from China that aren't already covered by previous rounds of tariffs, which may be $257 billion using last year's import figures, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2OUfGHv)

Though final decisions have not been made, U.S. officials are preparing for such a scenario in case a planned Trump-Xi meeting yields no progress on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, according to the report.