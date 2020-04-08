U.S. Justice Department backs Google request to use part of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass by the logo of Google at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S Justice Department on Wednesday recommended U.S. regulators approve Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) request to use part of an U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable.

Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong.

A letter told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) the Justice Department and other U.S. agencies believe “there is a significant risk that the grant of a direct cable connection between the United States and Hong Kong would seriously jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States.” The FCC declined to comment.