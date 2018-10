WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials in both countries.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House on Thursday that a meeting between the two leader at the global gathering in Buenos Aires is under discussion.