China Textile and Apparel Council concerned about escalating trade friction with U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Textile and Apparel Council said on Friday it was deeply concerned about the escalating trade friction between the United States and China.

The council also said it resolutely opposes additional U.S. tariffs on China’s textile and textile equipment exports, according to a statement on its website.

Washington last week imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, drawing rapid retaliatory duties by Beijing on the same amount of U.S. exports to China.