WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it had made a preliminary determination that Chinese exporters had dumped ceramic tile in the U.S. market at less than fair value.

In a statement, the department said it had imposed duties ranging from 114.49% to 356.02%. Imports of ceramic tile from China were valued at an estimated $481.3 million in 2018, it said.