Timeline: Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He

are expected to sign a Phase 1 trade deal Wednesday morning in Washington after a bruising 18-month trade war that has slowed global growth, disrupted supply chains, and slashed profits for U.S. farmers.

The deal will not eliminate most of the hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that have damaged the global economy, but it is expected to mark a new phase of cooperation between the two countries.

Here are some key moments in the roller-coaster trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

June 28, 2016

Trump lays out plans here to counter unfair trade practices from China at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and previews moves to apply tariffs under sections 201 and 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

March 31, 2017

Trump, now president, calls for tighter tariff enforcement in anti-subsidy and anti-dumping cases and a review of U.S. trade deficits.

April 6 and 7, 2017

At their first meeting, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree to a 100-day plan for trade talks.

July 19, 2017

The two sides fail to agree on new steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China within 100 days.

Aug. 14, 2017

Trump orders here a "Section 301" probe into alleged Chinese intellectual property theft.

Jan. 22, 2018

Trump imposes tariffs on all imported washing machines and solar panels - not just those from China.

March 8, 2018

Trump orders 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminum from all suppliers - not just China.

April 2, 2018

China imposes tariffs of up to 25% on 128 U.S. products including airplanes and soybeans.

April 3, 2018

Trump unveils plans for 25% tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese imports.

April 4, 2018

China responds with plans for retaliatory tariffs on about $50 billion of U.S. imports.

June 15, 2018

The United States says that 25% levies on $34 billion of Chinese imports will go into effect July 6, and announces 25% tariffs on an additional $16 billion of goods. China responds with tariffs on $34 billion of U.S. goods.

July 10, 2018

The United States unveils plans for 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Aug. 1, 2018

Trump orders the July 10 tariffs to increase to 25%.

Aug. 7, 2018

The United States releases a list of $16 billion of Chinese goods to be taxed by 25%. China retaliates with 25% duties on $16 billion of U.S. goods.

Sept. 24, 2018

The 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports kick in. The administration says the rate will increase to 25% on Jan. 1, 2019. China taxes $60 billion of U.S. goods.

Dec. 1, 2018

The United States and China agree on a 90-day halt to new tariffs. Trump agrees to postpone the Jan. 1 increase on $200 billion of Chinese goods; the White House says China will buy a “very substantial” amount of U.S. products.

April 30 and May 1, 2019

U.S. and Chinese negotiators hold mid-week trade talks in Beijing, craft a 150-page draft trade agreement.

May 3, 2019

In a late-night cable to Washington, Beijing backtracks on almost all aspects of the draft trade pact.

May 5, 2019

Trump tweets that he intends to raise the tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% on May 10.

May 16, 2019

The U.S. bans Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] from buying parts and components from U.S. companies.

June 18, 2019

Trump and Xi agree by phone to rekindle trade talks.

June 29, 2019

At the G20 meeting in Osaka, Trump agrees to no new tariffs and to ease restrictions on Huawei. Xi agrees to unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products.

Aug. 1, 2019

Trump announces 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, after two days of talks with no progress.

Aug. 5, 2019

China halts purchases of U.S. agricultural products, and the Chinese yuan weakens past the key seven per dollar level. Equity markets plummet.

The U.S. Treasury says China is manipulating its currency.

Aug. 13, 2019

Trump postpones some of the 10% tariffs on the $300 billion goods list until Dec. 15.

Aug. 23, 2019

China announces additional retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Sept. 20, 2019

After a two-day meeting of U.S. and Chinese deputies, USTR issues tariff exclusions on about 400 Chinese products.

Oct. 7

The U.S. Commerce Department puts 28 Chinese companies on its “entity list,” over their alleged involvement in human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Oct. 11

After two days of high-level talks, Trump announces a Phase 1 deal that includes suspension of planned tariffs and a Chinese pledge to buy more farm goods, but few details.