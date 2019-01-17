U.S. Treasury says China trade talks 'nowhere near completion'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury spokesman said on Thursday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have not made any recommendations with respect to tariffs on Chinese goods after it was reported Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

“This is an ongoing process with the Chinese that is nowhere near completion,” the spokesman said.

Mnuchin discussed offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.