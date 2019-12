FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said a Wall Street Journal story on a U.S. trade deal with China is completely wrong.

“The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs,” Trump wrote in a tweet, offering no specifics and not indicating which story he meant.